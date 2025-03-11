Man Killed in Three Vehicle Crash in Cle Elum

A Lewiston man is dead following a three-vehicle accident in Cle Elum Monday.

Washington State Patrol says the crash occurred just after noon on I-90 eastbound within the city limits of Cle Elum, when a semi, driven by 59-year-old Igor Grudovik of Spokane Valley, failed to slow for traffic and collided with an SUV driven by 70-year-old Gary Hartig, who died at the scene.

The semi also collided with a sedan driven by 60-year-old Michael Berger of Chicago, who did not sustain injuries and drove away from the crash.

Hartig received transport to Harborview Medical Center for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

His passenger, 71-year-old Wilma Hartig, did not have injuries.

Authorities cited Grudovik for negligent driving. Troopers did not indicate drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.