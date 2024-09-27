Ephrata Man Jailed For Possessing Child Pornography

An Internet Crimes Against Children investigation has landed a 52-year-old Grant County man in jail.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Jeremy B. Burge of Ephrata was taken into custody during the service of a search warrant at his residence in the 2400 block of Basin Street Southwest on Wednesday morning.

Detectives reportedly found images of children being sexually abused on Burge's computer.

The Sheriff's Office began investigating Burge after receiving a citizen's tip from the Quincy Police Department last month.

Burge is now facing six counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He's currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.