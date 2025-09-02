SUV Rollover Near Ellensburg Leaves Two Hurt, Charges Pending
Two people are injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash just east of Ellensburg.
Washington State Patrol said it happened around 3:05 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 82 when the driver of an SUV, 41-year-old Amy Long of Moses Lake, left the roadway, struck an embankment, and rolled.
Long and her passenger, 44-year-old Troy Long, did not wear their seatbelts and sustained injuries.
Troopers say there were drugs or alcohol involved in the crash, and there are charges pending against Amy Long. The crash remains under investigation.
