A Kittitas County man is facing felony charges after police say he assaulted a woman at an Ellensburg hotel earlier this month.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 51-year-old Jeremy Jie Casey was initially arrested on charges of attempted murder on July 17 after he allegedly tried strangling the woman.

A probable cause affidavit indicates the woman said she went to the hotel after Casey had texted her saying he would kill himself if she wouldn't see him.

Court documents say that when the woman went to Casey's room, he began choking her and said he was "going to kill her fifty times or more." She also reportedly told investigators the assault lasted for up to eight minutes and that she couldn't remember how she'd gotten to the main floor of the hotel to ask the staff for help after blacking out.

Casey was found a short time later inside his hotel room, unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital prior to being booked into the Kittitas County Jail and allegedly attempted to kick officers at the hotel prior to being transported.

Casey pled not guilty to amended charges of first- and third-degree assault, felony harassment, and unlawful imprisonment at an arraignment hearing in Kittitas County Superior Court on July 24.

His trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 15.