Two Eastern Washington sheriffs oppose a new state gun law taking effect in 2027.

House Bill 1163, signed by Governor Bob Ferguson on May 20, requires Washington residents to obtain a permit before purchasing a firearm. The permit process includes fingerprinting, a background check, and mandatory live-fire training.

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner criticized the law in a written statement, calling it "a trap for honest citizens" and says it unfairly shifts the burden from criminals to responsible gun owners. Wagner also says the new requirements could be costly and difficult to access firearms in rural communities.

Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete echoed those concerns, stating the law targets the wrong people and presents financial and logistical challenges for residents who have no history of wrongdoing.

Both sheriffs say they support enforcing existing laws against violent offenders and emphasized the importance of community safety, mental health programs, and commonsense policies protecting constitutional rights.

HB 1163 is scheduled to take effect May 1, 2027. Supporters of the bill say it will help keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a risk to public safety.