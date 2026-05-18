I was planning on documenting the hottest luxury real estate markets in Eastern Washington and why high-end buyers are drawn to the area, but everything I looked at pointed to a sudden development where multi-million dollar homes are being listed for sale statewide. A hot luxury real estate market in Eastern Washington has been documented in locations like Roslyn, Cle Elum, and the neighboring Suncadia resort through last year. Other locations in Kittitas County, plus Leavenworth, Lake Chelan, and Manson, have been prime choices for Seattle tech buyers, particularly Microsoft and Amazon, according to the Wall Street Journal.

However, realtors are reporting a different sales climate in the Evergreen State since the passage of a possible income tax on high earners above $1 million annually, starting in 2028.

Some real estate professionals are reporting a surge in high-end homes being placed on the market. Data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service shows that the number of homes priced at $2 million or more jumped by 65% the day after Democrats passed the bill compared to the same data last year.

While the tax does not apply to gains from the sale of residential property, the spike in new listings points to "capital flight" to avoid Washington state residency in the future

Others have a more tempered view, like Jeff Tucker, economist at Windermere Real Estate, who urged caution when considering the data so far.

Get our free mobile app

While the State Supreme Court or voters may ultimately decide if the new "Millionaire's Tax" is implemented, there are indications that the wealthy are not going to wait around and see.

Eastern Washington Has Much To Offer Luxury Real Estate Buyers

Suncadia's 6,400-acre, all-season resort near Roslyn has experienced a surge in sales activity where homes can sell for over $5 million. Compass Real Estate broker Danny Peterson said high-wealth customers had evolved from those seeking a vacation or second home to those seeking to make the area their primary residence.

Kittitas County communities like charming Roslyn were attractive to a wealthy clientele in search of a rustic mountain setting that is just 90 minutes from Seattle. Of course, scenic Lake Chelan and Manson have long been hot markets with some of the most sought-after luxury lakeside properties in Eastern Washington, fetching multi-million-dollar price tags.

Eastern Washington has been a lure for wealthy purchasers because of its quieter lifestyle combined with the incredible vistas and unmatched recreational amenities

The 10 Hottest Real Estate Markets to Buy a Home in WA State 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby