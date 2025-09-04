Driver Killed In Rollover Crash, Vehicle Fire On SR-26 Near Royal City

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County on Wednesday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:45 p.m. on State Route 26 about seven miles west of Royal City when a pickup truck lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.

Troopers say the vehicle came to rest 50 feet off the roadway in a field where it caught fire.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, whose name has yet to be released, was partially ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

A State Patrol report indicates its unknown what might have caused the crash or if impairment played a role in the accident, which remains under investigation.