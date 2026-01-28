Distracted Driving Sends Semi Into Water Off I-90 Near Ellensburg

Distracted Driving Sends Semi Into Water Off I-90 Near Ellensburg

Photo Credit | Washington State Patrol

A fully loaded double semi-truck went off the roadway on westbound I-90 at milepost 107 near Ellensburg, ending up about 50 feet off the road in three to four feet of water.

The crash is not blocking traffic and the driver was not injured.

Authorities say distracted driving was the cause.

