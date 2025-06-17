One person has life-threatening injuries after a deer crashed through their windshield Friday near Ephrata.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Zuri Jimenez of Moses Lake drove an SUV west in the 7800 block of Road 5-Northwest when they struck a deer in the roadway. The deer went airborn and struck an eastbound SUV driven by 40-year-old Agustina Valverde-Ortiz of Quincy.

The deer penetrated the windshield of Valverde-Ortiz's vehicle, striking her in the head and causing the vehicle to crash into a ditch.

Valverde-Ortiz sustained life threatening injuries and an air ambulance transported her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her passenger, 52-year-old Flora Perez of Quincy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Tlahuel did not suffer any injuries as a result of striking the deer.