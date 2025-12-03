9 Magical December Festivals in Washington That Will Light Up Your Holiday Season
🎄 December is chock full of holiday festivals in Washington
🎄 From shopping to sledding and seeing magical lights
🎄 Here are a nine of the best WA festivals this month
Washington’s Most Popular December Festivals
There are a ton of great festivals to enjoy in Washington this month!
READ MORE: Washington Minimum Wage Rising in 2026
Most of these festivals are holiday themed, and most towns in Washington have their own special celebration. There are too many to list!
Christmas-Light Shows and Drive-Through Displays
Christmas light festivals have changed quite a bit over the past five years or so since COVID. My favorite festival growing up was the Lights of Christmas in Warm Beach (near Stanwood). It took about an hour or two to walk through the lights. Now, the Lights of Christmas seems to be a drive-through event!
Holiday Events in Leavenworth and Beyond
The Lights of Christmas is just one of many. Obviously Leavenworth comes to mind when thinking of a holiday getaway for many people. The unofficial Krampus Fest was reportedly a huge hit this past weekend. Anecdotally speaking, there were more people in Leavenworth Saturday, Nov. 29, than ever!
There are lots more great festivals around the Evergreen State this time of year. Some lasting all month. Some are one day only.
Here's the full list!
9 Magical December Festivals in Washington to Light Up Your Holiday Season
Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper