One Dead, Three Injured Following I-82 Rollover Crash Early Monday

One person is dead and three others have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County early Monday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:15 a.m. on Interstate-82 (I-82) about 17 miles south of Ellensburg when a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Tyra B. Jim of Wapato lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

Jim and two of his three passengers, 24-year-old Sterling J. Leonard of Yakima and 25-year-old Cynthia T. Phillips of Auburn, were injured in the crash and transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Jim's remaining passenger, 21-year-old Darren J. Leonard of Wapato, suffered traumatic injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers say Jim was traveling too fast for the road conditions on I-82 at the time of the accident.

A report from the State Patrol indicates its still unknown if impairment played a role in the wreck, which slowed traffic on the freeway for several hours while traffic investigators worked the scene and towing crews removed the totaled pickup truck.