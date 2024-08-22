Convicted Douglas County Child Rapist Gets 26-To-Life In Prison

A Douglas County judge has sentenced a convicted child rapist to 26 years-to-life in prison.

Superior Court Judge Brian Huber handed down the sentence to 42-year-old Michael Joshua Berggren on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

In May, a jury found Berggren guilty of first- and second-degree child rape for repeatedly committing the crimes against his victim over a period of several years, starting when they were six years old.

Berggren is also facing similar charges for abusing the same victim in Chelan County, where he is awaiting trial.

He will remain in custody at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center until his next trial, which has not yet been scheduled by the court.