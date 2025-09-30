The Labor Mountain Fire continued its rampage eight miles southwest of Cashmere, growing by over 2,000 acres.

Fire Size and Containment Update

Fire officials estimate the blaze, which a lightning strike sparked on Sept. 1, at 35,362 acres and remains seven percent contained.

Fire growth continued in the North Fork Teanaway area, and the blaze moved up the drainage to the west. On the northern fire perimeter, steep rocks are blocking its growth.

Crews covered bridges, signposts, and other structures in protective wrap and set up hose lays and sprinkler systems to prepare for potential fire spread. Containment lines along Stafford Creek are currently holding the flames in check.

Structure Protection Efforts in Old Blewett Pass

Firefighters turned their focus to the Old Blewett Pass Community, where heavy equipment, handlines, and dozerlines are removing vegetation around the community.

Challenges From Heavy Fuels and Terrain

Fuel reduction continued along US 97. Fire officials say the heavy dead and downed fuels in front of the blaze towards Mission Creek and Camas Land present a challenge.

Firefighters continue burnout operations and are planning future operations where the fire grows east. Crews are still in structure protection mode on US 97 in Camas Land and Valley Hi.

Evacuation Notices in Chelan and Kittitas Counties

Officials hope showers and cooler temperatures in the forecast will reduce fire activity in the coming days. Chelan and Kittitas County evacuation notices remain in place, and officials say residents should refer to the evacuation maps found on the respective emergency management Facebook pages.

