The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has handed over management of the search for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker to federal authorities.

In a Monday statement, Sheriff's officials said local command of the manhunt for Decker, who's accused of killing his three young daughters, ended at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said the action was taken so its personnel and other resources can rest and rejuvenate before rejoining the search in the days ahead, and that it remains in charge of all aspects of the criminal investigation involving the murders and Decker's disappearance.

Investigators say they've retrieved a large amount of evidence from multiple sites related to the murders, including blood samples and fingerprints taken from Rock Island Campground where Decker's pickup truck and the bodies of the three girls were found.

Autopsy results on 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, were reportedly completed on Friday with the manner and cause of each girls death confirmed to be homicide by asphyxiation.

Sheriff's officials did not say if the autopsy results were able to determine an approximate timeline for the girls deaths, nor if they revealed any other clues which might help investigators in their search for Travis Decker.

Monday's release also included a plea for the public's patience and understanding, as detectives work to uncover further evidence and keep much of what has already been learned from being publicly released to protect the integrity of the investigation.