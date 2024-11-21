A disgruntled student is in custody after reportedly leveling a barrage of threats against the Cashmere School District.

The 14-year-old was previously accused of a sex crime, says Chief Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. It's not clear if the suspect was expelled as a result, but he was longer attending brick-and-mortar classes.

Moody says that on Tuesday morning, the suspect grew belligerent and made unspecified threats. A third party tipped off Deputy Mulch, School Resource Officer for the district. The threats were apparently vague but consequential enough to merit felony-level charges.

The suspect was traced to a residence before being whisked off to juvenile detention, where he remains now, according to Moody.

The response of deputies and detectives was so expedient that it negated the need for a school- or districtwide lockdown.