Breaking: Airplane Crashes Into Home in Cashmere
An airplane crashed into a home in Cashmere Wednesday evening.
Authorities responded to a residence near Sullivan Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. and found a busted chain-link gate and a Cessna lodged in the roof of a home just beyond the runway.
Chelan County Sheriff Chief Ryan Moody said two people were transported with injuries. He added fire crews are working on containing a fuel spill.
The Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
