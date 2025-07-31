Breaking: Airplane Crashes Into Home in Cashmere

Breaking: Airplane Crashes Into Home in Cashmere

Chelan County Sheriff's Office

An airplane crashed into a home in Cashmere Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to a residence near Sullivan Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. and found a busted chain-link gate and a Cessna lodged in the roof of a home just beyond the runway.

Chelan County Sheriff Chief Ryan Moody said two people were transported with injuries. He added fire crews are working on containing a fuel spill.

The Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

