Can You Legally Carry A Firearm In Public In Washington?
The 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of American citizens to keep and bear arms. There are federal gun laws but gun control policy can vary widely from state to state.
The most vigorous debate over gun control has involved so-called "assault-style rifles". in recent years. Important changes at the state level have impacted the right to carry firearms in public places. (Here is a look at the states that have banned assault rifles.)
Open carry of firearms is generally defined as carrying a firearm that is either partially or fully visible.
In Washington, open carry is allowed for both long guns and handguns.
Concealed carry is generally defined as having a gun on one's person that is not visible. Concealed carry firearms can be carried in backpacks, purses, or in a holster under a garment.
Under Washington state law, concealed carry is illegal without a permit
|State
|Open Carry Handguns
|Open Carry Long Guns
|Permitless Concealed Carry Legality
|Alabama
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Alaska
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Arizona
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Arkansas
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|California
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Illegal
|Colorado
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Connecticut
|Permit Required
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Delaware
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Florida
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Legal (effective July 1, 2023)
|Georgia
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Hawaii
|Permit Required
|Permit Required
|Illegal
|Idaho
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Illinois
|Prohibited
|Prohibited
|Illegal
|Indiana
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Iowa
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Kansas
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Kentucky
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Louisiana
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal for residents with military service only
|Maine
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Maryland
|Permit Required
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Massachusetts
|Permit Required
|Permit Required
|Illegal
|Michigan
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Minnesota
|Permit Required
|Permit Required
|Illegal
|Mississippi
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Missouri
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Montana
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Nebraska
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal (effective Sept. 10, 2023)
|Nevada
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|New Hampshire
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|New Jersey
|Prohibited
|Permit Required
|Illegal
|New Mexico
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|New York
|Prohibited
|Allowed
|Illegal
|North Carolina
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|North Dakota
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Ohio
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Oklahoma
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Oregon
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Pennsylvania
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Rhode Island
|Permit Required
|Allowed
|Illegal
|South Carolina
|Permit Required
|Allowed
|Illegal
|South Dakota
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Tennessee
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Texas
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Utah
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Vermont
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Virginia
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Washington
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|West Virginia
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal
|Wisconsin
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Illegal
|Wyoming
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Legal