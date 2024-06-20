Bridge Work Happening On SR-17 In Moses Lake This Weekend

Travelers on State Route 17 (SR-17) through Moses Lake can expect additional delays this weekend due to a project on the Parker Horn Bridge.

Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson, Sebastian Moraga, says the work is part of a larger project that's been going on in Moses Lake since early April.

"This is part of what we're calling the Moses Lake Vicinity Paving & ADA Project, which is on State Route 17 from Patton (Boulevard) - right outside the city limits - to the I-90 onramps."

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge deck and applying a new asphalt overlay.

Moraga says this portion of the project will have a greater impact on traffic than others.

"This particular stretch is one of two parts of the project that will require round-the-clock work during the weekend."

The work will impact about a half-mile of SR-17, 24 hours a day, starting Friday, June 21 until Monday, June 24.

Motorists should be prepared for single-lane closures and brief delays in both directions on the highway.

The overall project has already seen the installation of curb ramps and new pedestrian signals at five separate intersections.

The entire project is scheduled to wrap up sometime next month.