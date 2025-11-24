Historic blasting caps force bomb squad detonation in Ephrata

Photo Credit | WSP

 

Old blasting caps were discovered Thursday in the northwest section of Ephrata, prompting a precautionary response from the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad.

Troopers safely detonated the caps, but the blast was larger than expected and startled some nearby residents.

Officials say there was no danger to the public and no ongoing threat despite the louder-than-anticipated explosion.

