Historic blasting caps force bomb squad detonation in Ephrata
Old blasting caps were discovered Thursday in the northwest section of Ephrata, prompting a precautionary response from the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad.
Troopers safely detonated the caps, but the blast was larger than expected and startled some nearby residents.
Get our free mobile app
Officials say there was no danger to the public and no ongoing threat despite the louder-than-anticipated explosion.
What You Should and Shouldn’t Talk About at Thanksgiving
Gallery Credit: CANVA