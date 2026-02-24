Fire crews responded to a commercial building fire in Wenatchee Tuesday morning.

Crews with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to the 300 block of Urban Industrial Way, where a fire broke out in a Bitcoin mining area inside a mixed-use commercial building.

On-site employees used a fire extinguisher to slow the flames before firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

Investigators say an exhaust fan motor, used to circulate air as part of the Bitcoin mining process, caused the blaze. Damage was minimal.