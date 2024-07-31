Bail Set At $3 Million For Man Accused Of East Wenatchee Murder

A man accused of killing a 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman has a bail set at $3 million.

Twenty-two-year-old Ashton Bunting Jr. of East Wenatchee is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with second degree murder in the death of Synthia Ring.

Bunting was arrested in Ohio a week after Ring was found dead in an apartment in the 500 block of Eastmont Avenue. on June 11.

His next court date for arraignment will likely be next Thursday, Aug. 8.

A court appointed public defender has been assigned to represent Bunting.

He's accused of killing Ring and leaving notes expressing regret for the action in the apartment they shared with her four-year-old son.

Police discovered Ring's body when they entered her apartment June 11 and found her son crying in the living room.

Medics arrived and noted that Ring had marks on her body, indicating force was the likely cause of death.

Bunting Jr. had already traveled to South Dakota the day Ring’s body was discovered. Police say he hit a deer while driving and was given a ride by a deputy to another location, with the accident occurring three hours before the welfare check at the apartment.

Police in South Dakota informed East Wenatchee Police of their encounter with Bunting Jr. after receiving the nationwide alert days later.

Bunting Jr. was also recorded on surveillance video entering a bicycle shop in Marshall, Minnesota.

He was then arrested after being stopped for driving 87 mph in a 70-mph zone near Toledo, Ohio.

Bunting Jr. Was subsequently extradited back to Chelan Count jail.