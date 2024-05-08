The Mother's Day flower bouquet is a quintessential gift idea.

Most women love to receive flowers, no matter the occasion and for Mother's Day, a beautiful spring arrangement is sure to please.

Make sure to get your Mom flowers or whatever gift you show your love and appreciation but, as the title of this article warns, be aware of certain flower varieties that are dangerous for her pets. Cats in particular, because their ninja skills allow them to reach flower arrangements placed out of reach of most dogs.

There has been a significant spike in online searches leading up to Mother's Day for information on plants and flowers that are toxic to pets.

If you weren't aware of the hidden dangers in that beautiful flower arrangement for Mom, here are the flowers to avoid and a brief description why;

The TOP 4 most dangerous flowers for pets that are best to avoid on Mother's Day

LILLIES

Lilies pose a significant risk to pets. They are particularly toxic to cats, and a health risk for dogs. Ingesting the flower or plant material can cause kidney failure in cats. Dogs can experience an upset stomach and lethargy.

FOXGLOVES

Foxglove can cause gastrointestinal problems, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, heart arrhythmias, and in a severe case, can lead to cardiac arrest in pets Foxgloves is also toxic to humans so more of a threat for children and therefore a good idea to avoid in your Mother's Day arrangements.

TULIPS

Tulips are a harbinger of spring time but a danger to pets. Tulip bulbs have a toxic compound that can cause an upset stomach, drooling and loss of appetite. More severe complications include convulsions, and cardiac issues.

DAFFODILS

Daffodils, like tulips present similar dangers for pets. Alkaloids in the daffodil bulbs are known to cause gastrointestinal problems like vomiting and diarrhea. Severe cases have included convulsions and cardiac arrhythmia.

Get our free mobile app

House Digest goes beyond the Top 4 plants and flowers to avoid and details the steps to take if your plant eats a toxic flower

Other toxic flowers to be aware of:

Oleander

Azaleas

Hydrangeas

Chrysanthemums

Rhododendrons

Amaryllis

Which plants or flowers are pet-safe choices for special occasions like Mother's Day?

Roses

Orchids

Sunflowers

Snapdragons

Zinnias

Marigolds

African violets

Boston ferns

Spider plants

Bamboo palms

Christmas cactus

Most succulents