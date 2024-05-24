The Wenatchee City Pool, fresh off a $2 million renovation project will be the venue for the 2024 Apple Capital Swim Meet starting May 31st.

The meet continues a tradition dating back over 40 years in Wenatchee.

Head Coach Westley Mejias is expecting over 900 swimmers for the 3-day competition from Canada, Oregon, and Washington State.

This meet is an opportunity for up-and-coming USA Swimming athletes to measure their progress after training in 25 yard pools all season, known as short courses. The Apple Capital meet is one of the largest outdoor meets in the state of Washington and kicks off what is called the long course season in a 50 meter pool, the same size Olympic caliber swimmers train and compete in.

The event also provides a significant financial impact on the Wenatchee Valley. According to City of Wenatchee officials, swim meets generate $1 million in annual economic benefit to the community from hotel stays, local dining and patronizing other businesses.

Get our free mobile app

About USA Swimming:

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events, and education. Membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competitions including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit usaswimming.org.

Read More: Wenatchee City Pool $2 Million Renovation PHOTO GALLERY

Read More: Transformed Wenatchee City Pool to Reopen

GAME ON: These Are the Best High Schools for Sports in Washington Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Washington using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker