Amtrak Train Hits Quincy Man’s Car At Railroad Crossing

A Quincy man narrowly escaped serious injury or worse on Wednesday night when his vehicle was hit by a passenger train.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Road J.7 Northwest near Winchester, when 18-year-old Rogelio Bryan Ramirez of Quincy unsuccessfully attempted to cross the railroad tracks ahead of the Amtrak train.

"The train struck the rear of Ramirez's car on the driver's side," says Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman. "Ramirez was not injured nor were any of the train's passengers."

Foreman says the incident is still under investigation.