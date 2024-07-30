12 Men Arrested In Wenatchee Area Underage Sex Sting Operation

A dozen adult men face charges for seeking to have sex with minors after a sting operation organized by the Washington State Patrol in Wenatchee over the weekend.

Undercover officers from around the state posted ads on a website (Skip the Games) known for prostitution or worked through chat rooms to get a response from people looking for sex with minors. At least four suspects allegedly responded to an online ad title "Wenatchee Fam Fun."

The men reportedly communicated with undercover officers posing as 13-year-old girls or with undercover officers posing as adults offering sex with 13-year-old girls.

The officers arranged to meet with suspects at various locations, including school parking lots.

Officers filed probable cause paperwork in Chelan and Douglas Couty Superior courts Monday.

None of the 12 men between the ages of 25 and 63 had been formally charged as of late Monday afternoon.

The operation was spearheaded by the Washington State Patrol Missing Exploited Children Task Force.

Chelan County Superior Court:

Alberto J. Avilez, 41: attempted rape of a child in the second-degree and commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Jonatan Angel, 28, of Spokane Valley: attempted rape of a child second-degree, attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communication with a minor for immoral purposes

Patrick McWhinney, 35, of Wenatchee: attempted rape of a child first-degree

Eusebio Alvarez, 25, of East Wenatchee: attempted rape of a child second degree, attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Travis Epoch, 34, of East Wenatchee: attempted rape of a chile second-degree, attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Jacob Barnett, 30: attempted rape of a child second-degree and commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Raymond Sulak, 63, of Port Orchard: attempted rape of a child first-degree and attempted rape of a child second-degree

Artem Olsen, 22: attempted rape of a child second-degree and commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Timoteo Roque Roque, 31, of East Wenatchee: attempted raoe of a child second-degree, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes

Douglas County Superior Court:

Mark Ashmore, 50, of Wenatchee: three counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Guadalupe Alcaraz-Ceballos, 42: attempted rape of a child second degree and commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Jacob Sea, 26, East Wenatchee: attempted rape of a child second-degree, attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.