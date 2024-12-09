The Washington State Patrol is reporting a traffic facility on SR 395 near Ritzville.

Troopers say that shortly 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, 34-year-old Cassandra Hall, of Wapato, was driving at excessive speeds when she rolled into the median. Conditions at the time were treacherously icy.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The vehicle carried eight passengers, all but one of whom were treated for injuries at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Most of the injured parties were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Troopers have determined that Hall was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.

SR 395 has since reopened.