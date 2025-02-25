The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is hoping for some tips to lead to solving several cold cases.

AUTHORITIES AREN'T IDENTIFYING THE WOMAN WHO WAS KILLED

Detectives are looking for any tips about a cold case fatal drive-by shooting reported in 2020. The homicide was reported on February 13, 2020 at a mobile home on E Street in Granger. Deputies found a woman in her 60's dead from a gunshot wound. They say she was killed while she was sleeping. So far no arrests have been made but Detectives believe someone knows something.

YOU COULD HAVE THE TIP THAT CRACKS THE CASE

They say any information could be the "missing piece" they need to bring justice in the case and make an arrest or arrests.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Yakima County Sheriff's Office. loading...

AUTHORITIES ARE ALSO HOPING FOR YOUR TIPS IN ANOTHER COLD CASE

The other cold case Detectives are working on is a homicide reported October 24, 2023.

Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Bus Road near Mabton after a person reported finding a body in a ditch next to the roadway. When Deputies arrived they quickly learned the man was dead. An autopsy was conducted on the man's body and authorities learned the man died from violence.

SOMEONE KNOWS SOMETHING. YOUR TIPS COULD MAKE YOU MONEY

His fingerprints were taken of the man, and he was identified a few days later as 25-year-old Manuel Guzman-Gomez from Chiapas, Mexico. Sheriff's officials say they know someone has information about the case and they're hoping if it's you that you're willing to talk. If you have any information about either case contact Detective Beehler at (509)574-2567. You can also call Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-8477.

LOOK: Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast Is Going on the Market