It's being called the worst water shortage since 2015 and everyone from growers to families are being asked to conserve.

WATER SAVING IS ALREADY IMPACTING LOCAL GROWERS

Water rationing has begun in Central Washington for growers with jr. water rights expecting to get only 54% of their normal water supply this growing season. According to the Capital Press the Roza Irrigation District has shut down the 95 mile canal earlier last week an effort to save water for the hot days ahead. The canal hasn't had to shut down since 2015. It's likely to stay dry for some 10 days.

Cider Makers Expecting Bumper Apple Crop This Autumn Getty Images loading...

RIMROCK DRAWN DOWN EARLY TO HELP STREAM FLOWS

Other areas like Rimrock lake are being drawn down early because of the lack of water in the state at this time of year. The low water year is also impacting the city of Yakima and city officials are urging everyone to save water this spring and summer.

yakima-river-island loading...

THE CITY HAS SOME WATER SAVING TIPS YOU COULD FOLLOW

“As we manage our water supply for both our domestic and irrigation systems throughout the summer months, we ask all of our customers to use our water wisely and help us conserve this valuable resource,” says Water/Irrigation Manager Mike Shane. He says the city has placed some great water-saving tips on the yakimawa.gov website.

According to a news release from the city examples include:

Water the lawn early morning or evening. Avoid watering during the heat of the day or when it is windy.

Check toilets for leaks.

Don’t let the sink run while wetting your toothbrush, brushing your teeth or shaving.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Keep a bottle or pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator. This eliminates letting the tap run while waiting for the water to get cold.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE DRINK YAKIMA WATER BUT WHERE'S IT FROM?



72,000 residents receive domestic water from the city of Yakima as well as commercial, industrial and institutional customers. Its main source is the surface water supply from the Naches River through the City’s Water Treatment Plant.

Contact Water/Irrigation Manager Mike Shane at 509-576-6480 with any questions about the City of Yakima water supply.

The State Department of Ecology’s statewide drought declaration was issued on April 16th.

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens