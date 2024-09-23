Yakima's trolley railroad is in the spotlight as officials try to save the trolley tracks to Selah. The city of Yakima is in the process of rebuilding 6th Avenue and wants to hear from Yakima residents on whether the railroad tracks along the avenue should also be rebuilt. Yakima Deputy Mayor Matt Brown says it's all about the cost.

CITY OFFICIALS ARE WEIGHING COSTS

While there's no current estimation Brown says it would be much less expensive to simply pave the avenue rather than also rebuilding the railroad tracks that local trolleys have been using for 111 years. City officials are hoping to hear how you feel about the work because otherwise trolley officials say the historic system could be lost forever.

Sideview of the Yakima Trolly bu Anne Lantis Hatch Anne Lantis Hatch loading...

YAKIMA HAS A VERY UNIQUE TROLLEY SYSTEM

Ken Johnsen, President of Yakima Valley Trolleys says the city is "blessed with the last intact interurban, and it annually brings in tourist dollars, gives Yakima a unique claim to fame, and bonds generations of families through fond memories. As the best example of an interurban-an important pattern in American history-Yakima's trolley railroad has a strong case for becoming a National Historic Landmark, just as San Francisco's cable cars are."

THERE'S ONLY ONE WAY TO PRESERVE THE CURRENT SYSTEM

But the only way the trolley system can stay as interurban is to maintain the railroad tracks along 6th Avenue. A press release says "the 6th Avenue line is the route to Selah and what makes the railroad still qualify as an authentic interurban. It is also tremendously popular with riders." He says the loss of the 6th Avenue/Selah line "would forever close the book on interurban railroading.” He simply says the trolley railroad can't survive without the Selah line. Let the Yakima City Manager know how you feel. vicki.baker@yakimawa.gov

