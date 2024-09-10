Sheriff's officials are raising alarms about a persistent scam targeting residents in Yakima. Known for tricking numerous individuals, this fraudulent scheme involves con artists impersonating law enforcement officers.

THE SCAMMERS ARE CONSTANTLY LOOKING FOR VICTIMS TO TRICK

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, scammers have been calling victims while posing as Deputies Jake Church and Max James. In a recent press release, officials shared that these "Fake Jake and Fake Max" claim that the recipient has a felony warrant and must pay a sum of money to resolve the issue.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office Yakima County Sheriff's Office loading...

THE REQUEST FOR A MONEY ORDER TO PAY FOR THE WARRANT IS YOUR IS A BIG RED FLAG

Victims are instructed to head to a local Safeway store to purchase a money order, with no clear explanation of how these funds would be transferred to the scammers.

Sheriff's officials emphasize that legitimate law enforcement would never request payment for legal matters in this manner. "You would never be asked to pay for legal fees via a money order from any grocery store,” the statement read.

THE YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE WON'T EVER CALL YOU ABOUT A WARRANT

Local authorities clarify that anyone receiving such calls should be cautious, as they do not contact individuals by phone regarding warrants or legal issues. The sheriff's office warns, “Your intelligence is your best defense against these scammers.”

For those uncertain about court fees, upcoming court dates, or jury duty, the sheriff's office advises residents to contact the court directly using verified phone numbers, as scammers often spoof legitimate numbers to deceive victims.

THE SCAMMERS TARGET THE ELDERLY SO PROTECT YOURSELF

Nationwide, tech support fraud has become a major concern, with Americans reporting losses nearing $600 million. Older adults are particularly susceptible to these scams. For more information on protecting yourself and your loved ones, visit www.fbi.gov/scams.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus