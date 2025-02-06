From Ancient Grains To Modern Flavors: The Pancake Evolution At WSU

Pancakes might be the ultimate staple of American breakfasts. Flapjacks, griddle cakes, hotcakes, battercakes, wheat paddies, soft waffles-whatever you call them, they are a beloved part of morning meals. In today's increasingly health- and nutrition-conscious world, however, pancakes are usually put in the category of occasional treats. WSU is working on making them a healthy staple for everyday diets.

A Journey Through Pancake History

Pancakes are among the most ancient prepared foods, tracing their origins several thousand years. There are various forms of pancakes across cultures, evolving with the ingredients and ways of cooking in different regions.

Ancient Origins

Prehistoric Era: Archaeological evidence indicates that early humans used ground grains mixed with water to make simple pancake-like cakes cooked on hot stones. Ötzi the Iceman (c. 3300 BCE): This mummified European hunter had remains of cooked wheat found in his stomach; apparently, some type of pancake. Ancient Greece & Rome: Tēganitēs in the Greeks, alita dolcia in the Romans; Wheat-flour-based pancakes fried in olive oil with honey and curdled milk, using as frying- pans pieces of preheated clay griddles ( testum /clibanium in Latin), held above open flames.

Medieval & Renaissance Europe

Middle Ages: Pancakes became more developed in Europe, often enriched with eggs, milk, and spices. In England and France, pancakes became common, including such traditions as Shrove Tuesday Pancakes in England, eaten before Lent. Renaissance (14th–17th Century): Recipes using butter, sugar, and wine became popular.

Pancakes Around the World

France: Crêpes —thin, delicate pancakes, often served with sweet or savory fillings.

Russia : Blini—small, yeasted pancakes, traditionally served with sour cream or caviar.

Netherlands: Pannenkoeken—larger and thinner compared to American pancakes but thicker compared to crêpes.

China: Jianbing—savory, crispy street-food pancakes with egg and different fillings.

Ethiopia : Injera—a spongy, sourdough flatbread prepared from teff flour.

Japan: Okonomiyaki—savory pancake dishes loaded with cabbage, meat, and flavorful sauces.

The Rise of Modern Pancakes

18th & 19th Century: The introduction of chemical leaveners like baking soda gave rise to the fluffy American-style pancake.

20th Century: Mass-produced pancake mixes, such as the introduction of Aunt Jemima in 1889-now Pearl Milling Company, made having pancakes a rather effortless affair.

21st Century: Health-conscious varieties also gained momentum, like whole-grain, protein-rich pancakes, including WSU's latest research venture.

WSU's Quest for a Healthier Pancake

Conventional pancakes are made from refined flour that contains "empty calories," meaning very little nutritional value within them. Scientists at WSU are working toward making pancakes not only delicious but also nutritious.

The Experiment

WSU researchers replaced refined flour with its whole-grain alternatives: buckwheat, quinoa, millet, and whole wheat. The team prepared pancakes with the flour ratios of 25% to 100%, keeping the remaining ingredients-leavening agents, sugar, oil, and salt-constant.

Findings

Buckwheat, quinoa, and whole-wheat flour added nutrition without affecting either texture or taste. Millet required precooking to prevent crumbling and hold properly.

Science Behind It

Using lab equipment, the researchers measured factors like viscosity, cooking times, pancake diameter and texture. The work was funded by WSU's Soil to Society initiative, made possible by a grant from the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

What's Next

Take whole-grain flours and modify it so their texture is no different than that of refined flour.

Encourage flour millers to produce better pancake mixes for restaurants and consumers.

Hands-On Student Involvement

Students from WSU, including one high school intern, contributed to the research and gained hands-on experience in food science. "One of the best things about my job is mentoring the next generation," said lead researcher Girish Ganjyal. "Hands-on experience like this lets students see how we can help make the entire food system better for all of us."

Closing

From ancient stone-cooked cakes to modern-day breakfast favorites, pancakes have really stood the test of time. Now, if WSU's groundbreaking research prevails, soon they may be a daily staple in a healthy diet while still offering nourishment and taste to future generations.