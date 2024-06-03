No arrests yet in Yakima's latest homicide but police have identified the suspect in the shooting.Yakima Police continue the search for 17-year-old Diego Ramirez in the May 24 fatal shooting of victim, Jordan Christopher Brock.

THE SUSPECT WAS CHARGED IN YAKIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT BUT HE WASN'T THERE

Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. An arrest warrant has been issued. Brock was shot in the 900 block of Pleasant Avenue.

Police Make Arrest In BTK Murders Getty Images loading...

THE VICTIM DIED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

When Officers arrived they found the 24-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial hospital where he died. No arrests have been made but police are searching for the suspect. An investigation continues Today. Can you help? Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE CONTINUE SEARCHING FOR CLUES IN THE SHOOTING

Sunnyside Police have release more details about a gang related killing reported on Monday that took the life of a 21-year-old man. Authorities now say the incident started as a vehicle crash then turned into a homicide. Police say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Marques Cardenas from Outlook crashed into the victim's vehicle and used his hands to show gang signs before driving away.

sunnyside-police-23 loading...

THE SUSPECT IS BEING HELD IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL

The victim, Identified as 21-year-old Lucio Castaneda, then followed Cardenas for about five blocks trying to drive alongside Cardenas' vehicle. Police say that's when Cardenas fired 6 shots and killing Castaneda. Cardenas then drove away and crashed his vehicle. He then ran off before police, with the help of witnesses were able to find and arrest him. He's being held in the Yakima County jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine