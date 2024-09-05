The Yakima Police Department is ramping up efforts to reduce speeding and increase road safety in the city with a new approach to traffic enforcement and community engagement.

A BIG CHANGE COMES THIS MONTH

Beginning this month, the department will transition from weekly traffic statistics to monthly reports, complementing this shift with practical driving advice shared through a new video series called "Traffic Tip Tuesdays" on their Facebook page.

THE INTERIM CHIEF SAYS THE CHANGE WILL HELP SLOW DRIVERS

Interim Chief Shawn Boyle announced the change, highlighting the department's ongoing commitment to enhancing safety on Yakima roads. "By moving to a monthly reporting format for traffic statistics, we hope to provide a more comprehensive view of our efforts to slow drivers down," Boyle stated. "Coupling these statistics with practical traffic tips will help residents become more aware of safe driving practices."

Toppenish PD traffic stop Toppenish Police Dept. Image loading...

DO YOU HAVE A TRAFFIC QUESTION OR CONCERN?

Residents are encouraged to engage with the Police Department by submitting their traffic questions and concerns directly on the YPD Facebook page. Some of these inquiries may be addressed in upcoming videos as part of the newly launched initiative.

OFFICERS WERE BUSY IN AUGUST

The latest monthly statistics from August indicate a significant police presence on Yakima roads, with officers conducting 2,180 traffic stops and issuing 1,235 citations. Additionally, 51 drivers were arrested for DUI, and officers investigated 132 crashes, 66 of which were categorized as "intersection-related crashes." Chief Boyle clarified that this new terminology is designed to highlight that not all accidents at intersections result from running a red light, making it easier for the public to understand the causes behind such incidents.

POLICE WANT TO INCREASE COMMUNICATION WITH DRIVERS

The transition in reporting frequency aims not only to inform the community about traffic safety but also to foster a collaborative effort in addressing local concerns. "Traffic Tip Tuesdays" is expected to serve as a platform for educating the public on safe driving practices while engaging them directly in the conversation.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies