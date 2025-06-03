Authorities say the 64-year-old man injured in a crash on the Nob Hill overpass on Friday suffered severe injuries and continues to be treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

THE VICTIM IS BEING TREATED FOR VERY SERIOUS INJURIES

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Collin Smith of Yakima according to a probable cause affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office. Yakima Police Collin broke both arms and both legs and had a severe head injury as a result of the crash. He was transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

AFTER THE CRASH THE SUSPECT DRIVER FLED THE SCENE

Yakima Police say Officers responded to the crash at about 12:35 pm Friday.

Authorities say the crash happened after a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda Civic were driving west on Nob Hill Blvd, on the overpass, when the Silverado collided with the back of the Civic. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "This forced the Civic onto the sidewalk where the pedestrian was walking and struck the pedestrian." The driver in the Silverado, who has not been identified, then fled the area.

POLICE REPORTS SAY THE SUSPECT STOPPED AT A CHURCH BEFORE BEING ARRESTED

A short time later police located the suspect vehicle in the downtown Yakima area where a short chase happened before the driver jumped and and ran until he was caught and arrested. However before being found and arrested witnesses say the suspect made a stop at St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he ran up to the entrance, made the sign of a cross and then ran back to his truck and drove off.

POLICE BELIEVE THE MAN WAS UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Police say they believe the suspect was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The man is being held in the Yakima County jail on charges of DUI, Felony Hit and Run, and Vehicular Assault. Police say if anyone has information or video relevant to the collision, please contact Officer Darius Williams at 509-306-3814 or Darius.williams@yakimawa.gov.

