Yakima Irrigation Season Closes Oct. 15, Prepare for Winter
As the summer sun dwindles and autumn sets in, the City of Yakima will officially conclude its irrigation season on Tuesday, October 15.
THAT'S IT FOR THIS YEAR
This marks the end of water delivery for the majority of residential and business customers utilizing the City’s irrigation system, managed by the Water/Irrigation Division. The system will remain shut off until it reopens in spring, as local residents prepare for seasonal changes.
TIME TO GET THAT SYSTEM READY FOR WINTER
Irrigation Supervisor Rich Sanislo encourages customers to make preparations ahead of the shutdown. “It’s a good idea for people to spend some time now preparing for the shutdown,” he said. “If they need to do some final watering, they should get that done this weekend. People should also go through the process of winterizing their own irrigation systems after the water stops flowing on October 15th.”
IT'S AN OLD SYSTEM THAT'S STILL WATERING IN YAKIMA
The City of Yakima’s irrigation systems have a rich history, dating back to the early 1900s. The current irrigation network consists of 66 individual, smaller systems that were consolidated nearly two decades ago into a single utility service. This utility now provides essential water to approximately 11,000 customers, allowing residents and businesses to maintain their landscapes and agricultural needs throughout the growing season.
OTHER SYSTEMS WILL ALSO BE SHUTTING DOWN
In addition to the City-operated system, several other independent irrigation systems in the Yakima area will also be discontinuing their operations over the coming weeks, further signaling the transition to the colder months ahead. As the irrigation season nears its end, Yakima residents are reminded to take advantage of the remaining days of watering while also preparing their irrigation systems for winter to avoid damage and ensure readiness for the next growing season.
