The Yakima City Council has voted in favor of a 1% increase in the city utility tax in 2026 but it won't impact your bill.

THE ACTION WAS TAKEN ON TUESDAY

Yakima City Council members on Tuesday voted in favor of the increase in 2026 to help fill a $9 million deficit but the council also decided the city would cover the increase in costs that won't lead to an increase on customer bills.

MONEY FOR THE YAKIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

City officials say the increase in the tax will bring in about $600,000 every year is expected to be used by the Yakima Police Department to help ease the impact of budget cuts that cut $3 million from the department. 12 Officer positions have been cut. The extra money could help save some of those cuts.

A SUNSET CLAUSE

The ordinance passed by the council has a three year sunset clause contained in it.

The council was going to consider higher tax increases in a number of other areas as well as a new ordinance that would have authorized the City to impose a new 0.1% sales and use tax to "support a wide range of criminal justice programs. But council member Rick Glenn pulled the tax proposals off the table. That was last month.

However during Tuesday's meeting Glenn raised the utility tax increase proposal after learning the council could increase utility rates without having to pass on a rate increase to city residents.