Tis the Season! The much-loved Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is back and better than ever. You are invited to help fill the hearts of all ages with the spirit of the holidays.

The 24th Annual Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is scheduled on Sunday, December 3rd, at 6 p.m.

Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade in Downtown Yakima December 3rd

Sponsored by Santa’s elves at Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, the parade will begin at the Salvation Army, located at the corner of 6th Ave. and Yakima Ave., and proceed down Yakima Ave to 3rd St. where it will join the annual tree lighting ceremony at Millennium Plaza. Judging will take place in the parade staging area from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The entire community is invited to join the parade. Participation is free, but participants are asked to preregister at YakimaParades.com. Participants and spectators are encouraged to wear festive clothing but are asked not to dress as Santa Claus as SANTA will be making his official arrival known at the end of the parade.

Canva Canva loading...

Yakima Lighted Holiday Parade Entry Deadline

The deadline for entry is Midnight, Friday December 1st, 2023. Those with questions about the parade may e-mail them to: yakimaparades@gmail.com.

Walk-up participants are allowed, but preregistration is encouraged. Santa says!

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock