Drivers in Yakima are seeing some relief at the pump, as average gasoline prices have dropped by 3.1 cents per gallon over the past week, bringing the average price to $3.68 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in the area.

However, prices remain slightly elevated compared to last month, sitting 2.0 cents higher, but show a marked decrease of 29.5 cents compared to this time last year.

In comparison, the national average price of gasoline has likewise fallen by 3.1 cents per gallon, now averaging $2.97 nationwide. This marks a decline of 8.7 cents from a month ago and is 17.7 cents lower than the average price a year earlier.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, notes that gas prices are trending favorably for consumers. "With average gas prices in 35 states and nearly 110,000 stations below $3 per gallon, Americans are now working just 5.44 minutes to afford a gallon of gas— the fewest minutes of work needed since 2015,” he said. He added that there is potential for further decreases in gas prices, predicting a dip of another 10 to 15 cents by Christmas.

Meanwhile, diesel prices are also on a downward trajectory, having fallen by 2.3 cents in the past week to a national average of $3.49 per gallon.

In Washington State, gasoline averages $3.97 per gallon, while neighboring regions report the following prices: Tacoma remains unchanged at $3.93, Seattle has decreased to $4.12, and the statewide average is down slightly to $3.91 per gallon.

For context, here's a look at historical gasoline prices in Yakima over the past ten years:

December 9, 2023: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

December 9, 2022: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 9, 2021: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 9, 2020: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 9, 2019: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 9, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 9, 2017: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 9, 2016: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

December 9, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 9, 2014: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

As we approach the holiday season, many drivers in Yakima will be pleased with the slight drop in fuel costs, positioning them better for road trips and holiday travel.

