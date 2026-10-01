Sozo is bringing back their family-friendly drive-in movies to the complex grounds in October. The first movie is this coming Saturday night (October 3rd) and they will be showing Hocus Pocus.

℗ 2013 Walt Disney Records John Cardon Debney - Hocus Pocus (Original Score)

The cost is 7 dolllars per car for each of their October Drive-In Movie Series and concessions will be available on site. You can sit on the lawn if you like, so feel free to bring your comfy camping and lawn chairs.

Be sure to wear some warm clothes and bring some blankets, too, because it's supposed to be in the low to mid 60s that night. You can reserve fire pits in advance, too.

Mark Your Dates for These Family Fun Nights

Movies begin at 8 p.m. on the following Saturday dates:

October 3rd

October 10th

October 24th

Judging by the comments on Sozo's social media page, hundreds of Yakima locals are really looking forward to going to these movie nights. After all, we don't have any more drive-in movie theaters left in Central Washington and the closest one is light years away in the city of Milton-Freeman!

Read More: 5 Historic WA Drive-Ins Still Worth the Spring Road Trip

Photo Credit Stephen McFadden on Unsplash, Google Street View, Canva Sozo October Drive-in Movie Series Yakima

I'm not sure what the other two movies will be yet because Sozo hasn't released the movie titles to the public. I'll come back and update this article the moment I find out.

The address is 2200 S 36th Ave.