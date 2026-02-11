A 36-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he fired "point blank" at a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

IT STARTED AS A SIMPLE TRAFFIC STOP AT 11:00 PM TUESDAY

According to a court affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office Deputy Jorden Allen made a traffic stop near Knight Lane and Campbell Road near Wapato. Deputy Allen questioned the driver before walking back to his patrol vehicle. The Deputy then walked back to talk to the driver and that's when authorities say the 36-year-old man pulled a gun and fired "point blank" at the Deputy who also drew his gun and fired shots.

READ MORE: VOTE FOR YAKIMA BEST BEER CITY

AFTER THE SHOOTING A HIGH SPEED CHASE

Both the Deputy and the driver were not injured. The 36-year-old driver then took off and lead the Deputy on a high speed chase at speeds of over 100 mph for "several minutes." The driver eventually crashed his vehicle into some trees and the front yard of a home in the area of Jones Road and Campbell Road. He was not injured and taken into custody. Authorities say his vehicle was stolen from California. He was also wanted on an outstanding felony warrant stemming from an incident in Sunnyside.

KIT NEWS/TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KIT NEWS/TOWNSQUARE MEDIA loading...

THE SUSPECT ADMITTED HE HAD A GUN HOWEVER.....

The suspect driver admitted he fired bullets from a pistol into the floorboard of his vehicle to "scare Deputy Allen so he could escape." However investigators say a review of the Deputy body cam clearly shows the driver "extend his left arm out of the open driver side window and fire point blank at Deputy Allen." Authorities found the gun in the suspect vehicle after the crash.

The suspect driver is facing numerous charges including assault and eluding. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.