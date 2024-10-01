Yakima City Council to Discuss Aquatic Center Fundraising Efforts at Tuesday

The Yakima City Council meets at City Hall on Tuesday where council members will hear the latest on fundraising efforts for the planned Aquatic Center at MLK Jr. Park. which is projected to cost upwards of $12 million.

THE CITY IS HOPING TO RAISE THE NEEDED FUNDING

A press release says construction crews are working on the utilities, pool construction and building footings. The parking lot has been completed. Funding for the project is ongoing. The goal of raising $3.6 million from donations is very close with $245,000
remaining to be raised to reach the $3.6 million dollar goal. The city has already received funding from Yakima County, the State of Washington and the City of Yakima. Total cost for the project, including design, construction and construction management, is about $12 million. The center is expected to be completed in 2025.

THE COUNCIL WILL TALK ABOUT THE CITY NEEDLE EXCHANGE PROGRAM AND HOMELESSNESS

There's also a discussion about needle exchange programs in Yakima and whether or not the programs should continue given the large number of overdoses local authorities deal with on a daily basis. Also on the agenda...Discussion on nuisance activities in downtown area.

WILL YOU BE THERE IN PERSON, THE PHONE OR COMPUTER?

The meeting will be held via Zoom and in person at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. 2nd Street. Live public comment on agenda items via Zoom is available. Click Public Comment | City Council (yakimawa.gov) for instructions and a Public Comment Request Form.Another option is to call in and listen to the meeting:

Dial 1-253-215-8782
When prompted for the meeting ID enter 953 8526 3325
When prompted for the participant ID enter #
When prompted for the meeting passcode enter 745653

The October 1st Yakima City Council regular meeting will air live at 5:30 pm on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/

