The Yakima City Council is set to hold an important meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Yakima City Hall, where council members are expected to approve a balanced budget for 2026, with proposed tax increases on the agenda.

LOOKING FOR PARTNERSHIPS IN FUNDING

During the last council session, members directed city staff to develop a revenue-neutral budget for the Harman Center, making sure it doesn't impact the general fund. City officials are also asked city staff to explore a joint agreement with school districts using Lion’s Pool to help fund costs, and Franklin Pool has been added to the city’s legislative priorities for design and repair.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

A DOGE LIKE REQUEST

The council will also consider a formal request for a Lean performance study from the Washington State Auditor's Center for Government Innovation. The study aims to "evaluate all departments supported by the General Fund" to identify areas to reduce operational costs and increase service delivery.

READ MORE: Five Tips To Prepare Your Vehicle for Winter.

A NEW SALES AND USE TAX TO BE CONSIDERED

One of the key proposals on tonight’s agenda is an ordinance to authorize a new 0.1% sales and use tax, designed to support criminal justice programs. State law (ESHB 2015) allows the city to adopt this tax through council action, with the measure remaining in effect until June 2028. The revenue from the tax may be used for a broad range of initiatives, including domestic violence services, public defense, diversion programs, inmate reentry, homelessness reduction, behavioral health services, juvenile community placements, and community outreach or crisis response.

MORE TAX INCREASES ON THE AGENDA

The council will also consider ordinances to implement rate increases for water, wastewater, stormwater, and refuse services. City officials increases aim to provide dedicated funding for specific programs, ensuring the ongoing maintenance and improvement of essential city services.

The Yakima City Council’s meeting promises to be a significant step toward shaping the city’s financial future and community programs for 2026 and beyond.