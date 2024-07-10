Will Yakima hear the name of the new Yakima City Manager this week? Last week the council picked a favorite out of the top three candidates but the council isn't yet identifying that person.

THE NAME WILL LIKELY BE RELEASED THIS WEEK

However we could learn the name later this week. Interim Yakima City Manager Dave Zabell wasn't available for comment about the timeline but Deputy Yakima Mayor Matt Brown says it's possible the name could be released on Thursday or Friday if not before.

WILL A VOTE ON A CONTRACT HAPPEN ON TUESDAY?

Last week Yakima City Council members told reporters the council will first vote on a contract and then reveal the name. Nothing on the agenda for Tuesday says the council will talk about the city manager contract. However the city is holding an executive session before the meeting starts. The city council meeting is set to start at 5:30 pm at Yakima City Hall.

Yakima City Hall where the city council meets. Yakima City Hall where the city council meets. loading...

HOMELESSNESS IS ON THE AGENDA

One of the topics to be discussed Tuesday will be the issue of Homelessness. Brown says the recent ruling by the US Supreme Court marks a "pivotal moment for our community." The ruling says it's okay for cities to ban people from sleeping or living in public places. Council members are expected to talk about how the ruling can be used and implemented in Yakima.

