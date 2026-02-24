Snow castle construction is underway at white pass ski area for the upcoming White Pass Winter Carnival set for February 28 and March 1 complete with a torchlight parade and fireworks.

EVERYONE CAN SLIDE OFF THE CASTLE

The highlight of the weekend is the giant snow castle that stands 2 and a half stories tall with 6 to 7 thousand square feet of tunnels and slides for the kids to ride tubes off the castle which is free. According to White Pass spokesperson Kathleen Goyette the theme this year is Midieval with princes and princesses, shiny armor with plenty of dragons and dragon slayers. The castle is open to the public from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm Saturday and 10:00 am until 3:00 pm Sunday.

THERE'S MORE THAN JUST THE CASTLE

There's cool snow sculptures and the kids obstacle course opens at 11:00 am Saturday.

Listen to some fun music planned with a DJ Dance family friendly party in the day lodge from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are available in the lodge as well.

The Torchlight Parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Saturday followed by a huge fireworks show over the snow at 7:15 p.m.

The fun continues on Sunday with kids obstacle course races and fun on the castle.

YOU NEED THESE TIPS TO MAKE YOUR DAY SMOOTH

Some tips from the skiwhitepass.com website;

PARKING - Parking gets tight, especially on Saturday between 9:45 am and 1:30 pm. Please plan accordingly.

CROWDS - If you are looking for smaller crowds, plan to attend on Sunday.

FOOD - WP will be offering the regular menu at the Cafe, Bistro and Espresso. High Camp will be open as well.

TEACH PATIENCE, KINDNESS, AND RESPECT - Please help us maintain the fun atmosphere of Winter Carnival by preparing your kids for standing in line at the castle. Teach them to respect the work of artists by obeying all rope lines and refraining from climbing on or destroying the sculptures. Thank you!

PRO TIP - SNACKS - Get some snacks in your pockets. Kids play hard and wear out more quickly when they play outdoors in the snow.