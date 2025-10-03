How about joining a hard working and hard skiing and riding crew at White Pass Ski Area? Are you ready to work where you play? In an effort to get prepared the White Pass Ski Area is holding a job fair Saturday, October 18.

White Pass officials say they're looking for people who like to play where they work. Each year the resort depends more than 100 people to operate the ski area in a variety of jobs indoors and outdoors. The resort is planning for a fun winter with lots of snow in the forecast. The White Pass Job Fair is set for Saturday, October 18 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The job fair will be held in the large day lodge at the base of the ski area at the top of White Pass on Highway 12.

LOTS OF JOBS ARE OPEN

Officials say plan to attend and interview with as many departments as you can. Lots of jobs are open in fact White Pass officials say they're hiring for all positions. If you attend be ready to go through the interview process and be hired. Each job is in a different department. You can interview for as many departments as you want. If you're hired there's lots of benefits for you and family members.

AFTER THE JOB FAIR IT'S OCTOBERFEST

How about a party where you can meet people that maybe you haven't seen in months since the last ski season? Well then you'll definitely want to plan to stay and have fun. Its' called Octoberfest and it's a fun time planned from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm on October 18. The website says "come feast on traditional Oktoberfest fare and quench your thirst with your favorite brews on tap!"

