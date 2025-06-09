What Not to Flush – 7 Things You Cannot Flush in Washington State
Just use your common sense! Never flush these things down the drain. Even if you don't care about saving the planet, at least care about possibly saving yourself money from having to hire a plumber or a thing of Drano!
Stop Using Drano in the Toilet—Here’s Why It’s a Bad Idea
My landlord manager is always telling me to stop putting Drano down the toilet if there is a clog. So that's one thing I'm not allowed to flush, ha! She says our plumber hates it when tenants use store-bought de-clogging gels because it messes with our old pipes by eroding them. (Our pipes go back to the 1960s!)
There are six other important things that we shouldn't flush here in Washington, and probably anywhere else, for that matter!
What Not to Flush Down the Toilet in WA
#6
Fish
#5
Baby Wipes or Flushable Wipes
#4
Medications and Drugs
#3
Maxi Pads and Tampons
#2
Dental Floss and Toothpicks
#1
Cat Litter and Litter-covered Cat Droppings
Don't be a fool! Please never flush these things down a toilet.
