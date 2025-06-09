Just use your common sense! Never flush these things down the drain. Even if you don't care about saving the planet, at least care about possibly saving yourself money from having to hire a plumber or a thing of Drano!

Stop Using Drano in the Toilet—Here’s Why It’s a Bad Idea

My landlord manager is always telling me to stop putting Drano down the toilet if there is a clog. So that's one thing I'm not allowed to flush, ha! She says our plumber hates it when tenants use store-bought de-clogging gels because it messes with our old pipes by eroding them. (Our pipes go back to the 1960s!)

Drano MaxGel from Ace Hardware Drano MaxGel from acehardware.com loading...

There are six other important things that we shouldn't flush here in Washington, and probably anywhere else, for that matter!

What Not to Flush Down the Toilet in WA

#6

Fish

Goldfish in aquarium with green plants Goldfish in an aquarium with green plants. Credit: satit_srihin, Getty Images ThinkStock loading...

#5

Baby Wipes or Flushable Wipes

Baby Wipes or Flushable Wipes Baby Wipes and Flushable Wipes. Photo Credit: Natracare on Unsplash loading...

#4

Medications and Drugs

Varioius Medications of different sizes and colors Don't flush medications down the toilet! freestocks on Unsplash loading...

#3

Maxi Pads and Tampons

Maxi pads and tampons Maxi Pads and Tampons. Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition on Unsplash loading...

#2

Dental Floss and Toothpicks

Dental Floss Dental Floss. Brett Jordan on Unsplash loading...

#1

Cat Litter and Litter-covered Cat Droppings

Hygiene for pets. Dry loose cat litter is collected in a plastic tray with a shovel. Cat Litter. Iuliia Alekseeva/Getty Images loading...

Don't be a fool! Please never flush these things down a toilet.

Don't Like Drinking Water? (Boring) Here are Some Alternatives! We found the top 5 Nutritionist recommended alternatives to drinking plain water. Gallery Credit: Aly