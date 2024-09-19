What Led to the Investigation of Yakima Coroner Jim Curtice?
What happened to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice? Why is he in possible legal trouble? Yakima Police say Curtice could soon face criminal charges after he reported to police that he'd been poisoned earlier this month.
A YPD INVESTIGATION COULDN'T FIND ANY EVIDENCE OF A POISONING
However an investigation couldn't find any evidence that backed up the claim that Curtice had been poisoned. So what did the investigation find? KIT News has requested information on the investigation through a public records request to find out exactly what police found in the investigation. We expect to receive documents within the next five days.
THE KITTITAS COUNTY PROSECUTORS OFFICE IS HANDLING THE CASE
In the meantime, Curtice is currently not in the office and isn't expected to be back on the job for at least the next two weeks. Direct text messages to Curtice by KIT News have gone unanswered. Yakima County officials aren't talking about the investigation. In light of the findings and to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in the case-given that it involves a significant official in Yakima County-the decision was made to transfer the case to the Ellensburg Prosecutor’s Office.
CURTICE WAS ON LEAVE LAST YEAR
Curtice hasn't told county officials he's on leave but he is out of the office and isn't expected back for at least another 2 weeks. Curtice was on leave for 2 months last year as he was being treated for PTSD. He claimed his PTSD was the result of years of working in emergency services.
