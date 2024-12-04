Washington State Winter Concert Lineup 2025: See Who’s Playing Next Year
Can you believe 2024 flew by so fast? Neither can I. Which concerts were you able to see this year?
Whether you live near Seattle, Tacoma, Bremerton, Yakima Valley, or Spokane, there are enough concerts coming near you to keep you busy (and possibly your wallet empty, ha).
Time has flown by so fast for me that I couldn't even tell you who I was able to watch in concert up close and in person. What I can tell you is who I'm looking forward to seeing in 2025 (Kendrick Lamar and SZA, anyone?) Their show is not until May 2025, so I'll just have to wait until the next payday (and hope ticket prices go down so I can afford to nab a couple)!
I've compiled a list of concerts coming up this Winter, from January through the first day of Spring (March 20th). Find links to each artist's Washington concert (via Ticketmaster) and see the exact dates, times, and locations for each show.
I've noticed that we have a lot more rock and alternative bands that swing through Washington state for concerts in the first part of 2025 (than all the other genres). I would love to see some more jazz singers (is Michael Bublé on tour in America?) and neo-soul performers (we need Jilly from Philly) coming our way, but I digress.
Wait until you see this lineup listed in the gallery below!
2025 Washington State Winter Concert Lineup
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
