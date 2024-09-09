Before They Take Flight: Quick Hobby Drone Tips for Parents in WA

My daughter's father got her a drone as a gift. She just stares at it and asks me, "What am I supposed to do with it?"

"I don't know; go ask your dad," I replied. "You might need to get a drone license, though. I've heard some people say that you do."

"Will you find out for me if I need to get a license to fly my drone, Mom?"

Moms always have to do the grunt work, don't we? HA! (Ugh.)

Before your kid takes their new drone to the skies, make sure they're grounded in Washington State do's and don'ts.

I did some research and figured it would probably be great to share with the rest of us living in Washington State because I am positive that I won't be the last parent to have so many questions about your kid having a drone.

Questions like, can they fly the drone without a license, and where they are allowed to fly it.

I learned quite a bit, and while I'm certainly not an expert on all things "hobby drones", I am now equipped with some abundant useful knowledge.

Hobby Drone Laws in Washington State_ A Quick Guide for Parents Canva loading...

WHAT ARE THE STEPS TO BE ABLE TO FLY YOUR RECREATIONAL DRONE?

You must first register your drone if it weighs more than .55lbs.

DO take the FAA TRUST test before you begin flying your drone. *

Get an airspace authorization from the FAA if you will be flying your drone near airport airspace under 400 feet. See a list of approved airports here.

Learn the basics of how to use your drone: takeoff, landing, hovering, and maneuvering.

Practice flying your drone away from people, buildings, and other large obstacles. Preferably, practice in a large backyard or wide-open space.

INSIDER TIP: TikTok is a great resource for tips on how to use a drone in cool ways! KiraBarbieLife is chock full of amazing tips like, can you take your drone on a plane with you!

DOES THE FAA TRUST TEST COST ANYTHING TO TAKE?

It is free to take the FAA TRUST test. YAY!

I've heard it takes around 30 minutes or so to get through everything on the test. Once you pass the final test, you receive a cool certificate. You have to have possession of the certificate when you're flying your hobby drone. They recommend you download a copy of it to your cell phone just in case you need to show it to authorities.

Get our free mobile app

W Mini Drone with Camera for kids and adults W Store via Amazon loading...

SOME DO'S AND DON'TS OF FLYING A DRONE

Do respect other people's private property.

Don't use your drone to "spy" on people or private events.

Don't get your drone on the top of your house! (If you do, better get a big ladder to retrieve it!)

Do find out if you can fly your drone in a large public park. I think that would be a great space to practice flying it!

DON'T fly your drone at night unless your drone's night lights are completely visible from 3 miles away. It's called "anti-collision lighting."



To get a better explanation and more info on the legalities of hobby drone flying, visit the Drones & Unmanned Aircraft Systems page on the WA Dept. of Transportation website.

*What is the FAA TRUST Test? It's a test given by the Federal Aviation Administration, the same people who govern air towers.

MORE TO READ: Winter is Coming: Areas of Oregon & Washington Are Under Warning

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli