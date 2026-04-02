Did you know that we have we have five historic drive-in movies in Washington State that are still open to this day?

What's old is new again: first vinyl records started making a comeback and now, going to the drive-in will be the IT GIRL of the springtime here in WA State. I'm calling it!

Read More: Kitsap Forest Theater: The Oldest Performing Theater Troupe in WA

Blue Fox Drive-In in Oak Harbor, WA Blue Fox Drive-In in Oak Harbor. Photo Credit: Blue Fox Drive-in Theater via Facebook loading...

Retro Movie Staples: Where History Meets the Modern Big Screen

Drive-ins have been a thing in America since 1933, but how much you wanna bet that a few Baby Boomers here in Washington could tell you about the good old days when their parents took them to a drive-in movie? The first one opened up in Des Moines, when the Northwest Motor-In set up shop in 1942. Sadly, it's no longer open.

Today's oldest running drive-in theater is the Rodeo Drive-in Theater in Bremerton.

Portraits of the Past: The 5 Historic Drive-Ins Still Standing in WA

Our five Washington drive-ins are located in Port Townsend, Bremerton, Shelton, Colville, and Oak Harbor, and they will be reopened just in time for the pleasant Spring weather. If you don't live on the westside of the state, expect travel time to be at least three to four hours to reach one of these drive-ins.

Get our free mobile app

You can get to our drive-ins with a scenic ferry ride or travel your car on I-90 West. Either way, you're going to get a lovely (and long) view of Washington's natural beauty.

5 Historic Washington Drive-Ins Still Worth the Drive Take a look at the five iconic screens that survived the decades to become Washington’s ultimate springtime destinations. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby